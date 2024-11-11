Live
Just In
Bangladesh earns nearly $16 billion in exports in 4 months of current fiscal year
Dhaka : Bangladesh exported goods worth $4.13 billion in October, which was more than 20 per cent higher than the same month a year ago, according to the latest official data.
Of the total earnings, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data on Sunday showed the country's income from ready-made knitwear and woven garment items surged over 22 per cent to 3.3 billion dollars during the cited period, reports Xinhua news agency.
The EPB data showed that Bangladesh's total exports in the first four months of the current 2024-25 fiscal year (July 2024-June 2025) reached 15.79 billion dollars, up around 11 per cent year on year.
Bangladesh has set its export target in the 2024-25 fiscal year at 50 billion dollars, including 40.48 billion dollars from ready-made garment products.