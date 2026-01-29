Bangladesh returns 23 Indian fishermen, India responds by repatriating 128 Bangladeshis

Kolkata: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)'s co-ordination with Bangladesh authorities, on Thursday, successfully repatriated 23 Indian fishermen along with two Indian fishing boats (IFBs) detained by authorities in that country.

The Indian fishermen were detained in Bangladesh for crossing the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) with the intent to fish in Bangladesh's territorial waters.

This was part of a mutual repatriation exercise.

As part of the reciprocal arrangement, the Indian government released 128 Bangladeshi fishermen and five Bangladesh fishing boats.

These Bangladeshi fishermen were apprehended by the ICG for illegal fishing activities within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). They were subsequently prosecuted under the Foreigners' Act.

The exchange of fishermen and boats took place along the IMBL in the Bay of Bengal early on Thursday.

The Bangladeshis were handed over by the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Paheredar and ICGS Vijaya to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) ships Kamaruzzaman and Sonar Bangla in a coordinated manner.

The Indian fishermen were also handed over to the ICG after necessary documentation.

The ICG ships then moved towards the West Bengal coast with the fishermen and boats.

The 23 repatriated fishermen and IFBs will be handed over to the state administration, which will arrange for their return home.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement, the mutual exchange of fishermen and their boats was a resultant of the efforts of the MEA, keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities along India's vast coastline.

"The successful repatriation reaffirms the collective commitment of both nations towards ensuring the safety and well-being of fishermen from both countries, highlighting the importance of maritime collaboration in shared seas and humanitarian efforts," it said in the statement.

ICG officials, meanwhile, have warned Indian fishermen against crossing the IMBL in search of a better catch.

Such activity leads to complexities, hardships for the captured fishermen, and distress to their families.

Families have to survive without proper earnings for months or even years, before repatriation can be arranged.

IFBs are today equipped with GPS and other gadgets that allow the crew to keep track of their location.

Boats also have satellite-linked Distress Alert Transponders (DATs) that, if kept switched on, allows authorities to keep track of their movement at sea.

Unfortunately, those with an intent to sneak across the IMBL keep the DATs switched off to prevent authorities from knowing their exact location.

This becomes a major problem during cyclonic weather in the Bay of Bengal, when fishing boats and crew go missing.



