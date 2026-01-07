Bangladesh situation could have serious implications in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday sounded a note of caution over the rapidly evolving situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, warning that the growing instability and incidents of violence there could have serious implications for Assam due to its sensitive geographical and geopolitical location.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said developments across the international border cannot be viewed in isolation, particularly at a time when violence and insecurity appear to be escalating. He expressed concern over reports of increasing attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, describing the situation as deeply worrying from a regional security perspective.

“Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is a matter of serious concern for us. The torture and harassment of Hindus are reportedly increasing, and such developments could have an impact on Assam as well,” the Chief Minister said, stressing the need for heightened vigilance.

Referring to recent political and social developments in the neighbouring country, Sarma said incidents of mob violence and targeted attacks against minority communities have intensified in recent weeks.

He underlined that the Assam government and security agencies must remain alert and continuously monitor the situation to prevent any spillover effects into the state. “At this moment, we need to stay cautious and closely track developments across the border. At the same time, it is important to extend moral support and reassurance to the Hindu society in Bangladesh,” he added.

According to the 2022 census data, Bangladesh is home to around 13.13 million Hindus, who constitute nearly eight per cent of the country’s population.

Sarma’s remarks come amid growing concern in the region over the safety and security of minority communities in Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister also flagged internal security challenges within Assam, claiming that extremist elements continue to pose a threat. He said security agencies have, over the past decade, repeatedly unearthed evidence of such activities.

“There is no denying that jihadi elements have been present in Assam, and we have received proof of this time and again. Some elements may still be hiding, possibly as sleeper cells,” Sarma said.

Highlighting Assam’s strategic and sensitive location, the Chief Minister said the state has long faced cross-border and internal security challenges. He emphasised that sustained vigilance, strong intelligence networks and proactive security measures remain crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the region.



