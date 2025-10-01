Bank Holidays in October 2025: RBI Holiday List & How to Plan Your Banking

October 2025 is coming. People in India think about bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tells us when banks will be closed. This helps us plan to take money out or put cheques in.

In October, banks close on some special days. For example, on October 2nd, banks close all over India for Gandhi Jayanti. Banks also close on big festivals like Dussehra and Diwali in many states. If your state has these festivals, your bank will be closed too.

Banks also close every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays.

For example, if you have to pay your electricity bill on October 2nd but the bank is closed, you can pay online. If you pay by cheque, the bank will work on it the next day the bank is open.

So, try to do your bank work before the holidays. But don’t worry — online banking and ATMs work every day, even on holidays!