Barak Valley neglected during Congress rule, now emerging as gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said southern Assam’s Barak Valley is emerging as a crucial bridge to connect India with Southeast Asia, while accusing the Congress of neglecting the region for decades after Independence.

Addressing a public gathering in Silchar, the Prime Minister said the Barak Valley once served as an important trade centre but lost its strategic advantage due to decisions taken during the Congress era.

“Barak Valley had strong trade links in the past, but after Independence the boundaries drawn by the Congress cut the region off from its sea routes. Because of these wrong decisions, the economic strength of this region was snatched away,” PM Modi claimed.

He alleged that despite ruling the country and the state for decades, the Congress failed to focus on the development of Barak Valley.

“After decades of rule, Congress could not develop this region. But today, the double-engine government is working with commitment to transform Barak Valley and make it a developed region,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting infrastructure development, PM Modi said a historic step was taken with the foundation stone being laid for the Silchar–Shillong high-speed corridor.

The project, being built with an investment of over Rs 24,000 crore, will be the first access-controlled high-speed expressway in the Northeast.

“This expressway will fulfil the aspirations of the people of the Northeast. It will significantly improve connectivity and accelerate development across the region,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the corridor will also strengthen links between Assam and neighbouring northeastern states including Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, boosting trade, travel and economic activities.

“With improved connectivity, Barak Valley will emerge as an important hub for engagement with Southeast Asia. Tourism will flourish and new economic opportunities will be created for the people,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Centre’s focus on improving railway infrastructure in the Northeast.

“Under the double-engine government, major work has been undertaken to strengthen railway connectivity in the region. More than 2,500 kilometres of railway lines have already been electrified in the Northeast,” he said.

He added that railway lines in Barak Valley will also be electrified, which will further enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the region.



