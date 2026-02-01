Bareilly Murder Case: Wife Kills Husband Over Gambling Loss, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a woman and her parents after uncovering that the death of a newly married man in Bareilly, initially believed to be suicide, was in fact a murder staged to mislead investigators.

The victim, Jitendra Yadav, was found hanging inside his rented accommodation on January 26. The case was first registered as suicide based on initial observations and a complaint from his brother. However, the investigation took a turn after a post-mortem examination revealed marks on the neck consistent with strangulation.

Police said Yadav was allegedly killed by his wife, Jyoti, within two months of their marriage following an argument over his loss of ₹20,000 in online gambling. Investigators believe the woman later contacted her parents, who helped her stage the crime as suicide by suspending the body from a ventilator using a muffler.

Forensic analysis indicated that the position of the body, the placement of objects in the room and the nature of injuries did not align with a hanging death. Further scrutiny of call records revealed that the woman’s last phone call around the time of the incident was made to her parents, not to emergency services or the victim’s family. Location data and nearby CCTV footage also placed her family members near the house during the critical period.

Police said the couple had married on November 25 last year after being in a relationship for nearly nine years and were living together in the rented home. During questioning, Jyoti reportedly admitted that a heated argument escalated, during which she pressed her husband’s neck, resulting in his death.

Investigators also claimed that tensions had risen soon after the marriage, with allegations that the wife had pressured the victim to sell ancestral property and buy assets in her name. When he refused, threats of false cases were allegedly made, raising suspicions among his relatives.

Based on the evidence gathered, police arrested Jyoti along with her parents, Kalicharan and Chameli, on January 31. All three were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.