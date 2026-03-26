Basic spirit of constitution strengthened: VHP hails ruling on SCs

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict that only Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists can be recognised as Scheduled Castes, saying it strengthens the basic spirit of the Constitution, social justice, and rule of law. In a press statement, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the ruling is in line with the spirit of the Constitution.

The ruling states that only followers of only the three communities will be considered to be under the Scheduled Castes category. “The decision is an important step towards establishing social harmony, transparency, and justice in the country,” Jain said He said the VHP workers will prepare a list of all those who have converted and ensure that these rights are restored to the deserving.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no person professing a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism can be regarded as a member of a Scheduled Caste. A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria, upholding an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, said that a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste community loses his SC status immediately and completely upon conversion to another religion.

“No statutory benefit, protection or reservation or entitlement under the Constitution or enactment of Parliament or state legislature can be claimed by or extended to any person who, by operation of clause 3, is not deemed to be a member of the Scheduled Caste. “This bar is absolute and admits no exception. A person can’t simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the one specified in clause 3 and claim membership of the Scheduled Caste,” the bench said.