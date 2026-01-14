Basmati Exports In Trouble? Trump’s Iran tariff threat rattles India’s rice trade

New Delhi: India’s rice exports are coming under pressure amid growing instability in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on countries continuing trade with Tehran. The development has raised concerns across India’s basmati export sector, which relies heavily on Iran as a key destination.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive.” While clarity on implementation remains limited, the statement has already unsettled exporters.

According to recent export data, India shipped basmati rice worth $468.10 million to Iran between April and November in 2025–26 financial year, amounting to nearly 5.99 lakh metric tonnes. Despite Iran continuing to be one of the most important overseas markets for Indian basmati, exporters say the current internal turmoil has begun to disrupt trade execution, delay payments and destabilise delivery schedules.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has warned that rising internal unrest and large-scale demonstrations in Iran are weighing on trade flows and putting downward pressure on basmati prices in India. The uncertainty has spread across contracting, payment cycles and shipment planning, with exporters increasingly cautious about exposure to the Iranian market.

“These pressures are now clearly reflected in domestic markets,” IREF noted, pointing out that prices of major basmati varieties have softened sharply in recent days due to postponed deals, cautious buying and growing risk aversion among exporters.

“Iran has historically been a pillar market for Indian Basmati. However, the current internal turmoil has disrupted trade channels, slowed payments, and dented buyer confidence. The immediate fallout is evident in Indian mandis, where Basmati prices have softened sharply within days,” the IREF said.

The exporters have been advised to reassess risks associated with Iranian contracts, strengthen payment safeguards and avoid excessive inventory accumulation aimed solely at Iran, it said, adding: “We are not sounding an alarm, but urging prudence. In periods of geopolitical and internal instability, trade is often the first casualty. A calibrated approach is essential to protect both exporters and farmers.”