Battalion Week Celebrations 2nd March to 7th March 2026 with Patriotic Fervour and Community Outreach

Battalion Week Celebrations(02.03.2026 to 07.03.2026) with Patriotic Fervour and Community Outreach

The 6th Battalion of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), Dayabasti, successfully celebrated its Battalion Week from 02.03.2026 to 07.03.2026, featuring a comprehensive range of professional, social, and welfare activities. Under the leadership of Shri Anubhav Jain, Senior Commandant, the celebrations commenced on March 2nd with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Memorial followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour and the unfurling of the RPF Flag.

On the second day, the Battalion organized a “Run for Unity” to promote national integration and harmony. This was followed by a Special General Fitness Session and Yoga as part of the Government of India’s Fit India Campaign. A key highlight was the Community Outreach Programme, where books were distributed to children residing near the railway lines in Dayabasti to foster awareness and strengthen community policing.

The third day, was dedicated to holistic well-being and social responsibility. The day began with a meditation session by Heartfulness, followed by a Blood Donation Camp where officers and staff participated with great enthusiasm. Stress management sessions by Brahma Kumaris and a Career Counselling seminar for the children of RPF/RPSF personnel were also conducted to support the mental resilience and future growth of the Force family.

Professional development and operational readiness took center stage on the fourth day, featuring seminars on cyber security and narcotics control. During the Suraksha Sammelan, Senior Commandant Shri Anubhav Jain presented Appreciation Certificates to dedicated staff, followed by a Coy. Commanders’ Conference and a special ceremony to honour retired officers.

The celebrations culminated on 07.03.2026 with a Naturopathy Medical Camp and a Financial Management Session, concluding with a traditional Bada Khana and an impressive Band Display.

