BDO held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur: Acting on the instructions of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters, the Jaipur Nagar unit's ACB, on Tuesday, arrested Jagdish Prasad Meena, Block Development Officer (BDO) of panchayat samiti Sawai Madhopur, who was also holding additional charge as District Project Manager, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

ACB Director General of Police (DGP) Govind Gupta told that the ACB Jaipur Nagar Unit received a complaint alleging that Jagdish Prasad Meena was demanding a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 each from the complainant and two of his colleagues in lieu of not relieving them from their Branch Postmaster posts and for clearing pending travel allowance and other bills.

The accused had also pressured the complainant to collect the bribe amount from the two colleagues and deliver it to him.

Following verification of the complaint, a trap operation was conducted on Tuesday under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Anand Sharma and under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Bhupendra, ACB Jaipur Nagar-1.

During the operation, Jagdish Prasad Meena was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1,00,000 as bribe from the complainant at his residence (Vivekananda Nagar at Kota).

Under the supervision of ACB Additional Director General Smita Srivastava and the direction of ACB Inspector General of Police Satendra Kumar, further questioning and legal proceedings are underway.

A case will be registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation will be carried out.



