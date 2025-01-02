Beacon of peace, brotherhood: Naqvi highlights PM Modi's chadar tradition at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to promote peace, unity, harmony, and brotherhood in the country by sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Sharif.

PM Modi has consistently sent a chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah since 2014.

Naqvi said, "Along with the chadar, the Prime Minister conveys a message of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the country. It gives me immense joy that I have personally taken the chadar to Ajmer around nine times. This time, a minister will represent the PM in delivering the chadar, which is a wonderful gesture."

Addressing AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Naqvi remarked, "As Delhi elections approach, Kejriwal's promise market reopens. His promises are worth crores, but his performance remains hollow. His decade-long governance in Delhi has been filled with empty assurances. He appears to be a hero in promises but zero in intentions. This letter, laden with negativity, won’t solve anything."

Speaking on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s indications about implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, Naqvi stated, "The UCC is a constitutional responsibility of any Government of India. The BJP has always supported the idea of a Common Civil Code, whether in or out of power. Implementing a uniform law is a necessity for a united society and aligns with the constitutional mandate. It will not harm religious beliefs but will provide an equitable framework for the 1.4 billion citizens of India."

Naqvi also commented on Switzerland's decision to ban burqas from January 1, 2025. He said, "Every country has its own laws, systems, and security perspectives. Decisions like these should not be viewed through a religious lens but rather as part of a nation’s internal policies and priorities. Each country takes such measures in accordance with its own societal framework."