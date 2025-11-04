Before 2005, RJD-Congress robbed the youth of jobs and stripped the poor of their rights: CM

Samastipur, November 4: On the final day of campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on the opposition during a rally in Mohiuddinnagar, amid resonating chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' by the public.” Addressing a massive gathering in support of BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh, CM Yogi accused the RJD-Congress alliance of looting the poor and even devouring fodder meant for animals, asserting that such parties could never bring prosperity to Bihar.

He said, "RJD-Congress alliance plunged Bihar into jungle raj and pushed it into an identity crisis by running a kidnapping industry, instigating riots, and orchestrating massacres, and today, they stand hand-in-hand with the mafia."

Calling the opposition “traitors of Ram,” CM Yogi said, “Congress filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court denying the existence of Lord Ram, RJD stopped the Ram Rath Yatra, and the Samajwadi Party fired upon Ram devotees. These are the people who question the very existence of Ram and Janaki , the living forms of divinity. Now, the Congress prince dares to question Chhath Maiya too.”

Attacking the RJD-Congress further, Yogi said, "Before 2005, they robbed the youth of employment and deprived the poor of their rights."

“When the poor fell ill, they died in pain due to the lack of healthcare. Those who swallowed animal fodder can never work for the welfare of the poor,” he added. He accused the alliance of forming caste-based militias, spreading terror, and turning Bihar’s festivals into riots.

Aiming at the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said, “Those repeatedly rejected by the people of Uttar Pradesh now come to Bihar and talk about changing names. We have not changed the name, we have restored Uttar Pradesh’s glory across the world through our work.”

Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said, “Today, the Ram Temple is rising in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham stands resplendent in Kashi, and a grand Mahakumbh is being organized in Prayagraj. In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers crush the mafia, and their ill-got wealth is returned to the poor.”

Mocking the Samajwadi Party’s anger, Yogi said, “Their leaders here glorify family mafias and call them strongmen. But the curse of God is upon them; they will keep offering Fateha at the graves of these mafias, and the people will keep rejecting them.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer of justice is unstoppable and fearless, and now, Bihar too will take decisive action against the mafia. He emphasized the need to revive Bihar’s ancient identity as a land of knowledge and progress, linking the state’s growth with India’s overall development. “Our goal is to create job opportunities for Bihar’s youth, ensure safety and empowerment for its mothers and sisters, and promote self-reliance across every household,” he said.

Highlighting the NDA government’s achievements, CM Yogi noted that when the NDA was in power, development flourished and people’s lives transformed. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, 1.41 crore mothers and sisters received ₹10,000 each directly in their accounts. This is just the beginning; much greater work lies ahead,” he said.

He added that new medical colleges, IIMs, IITs, and AIIMS are being established across Bihar. “Two decades ago, Bihar had only two medical colleges. Today, more than 41 medical colleges and hospitals are functional. Over 12 crore poor people have received free cooking gas connections, 12 crore households have been provided toilets, four crore families have got homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and three crore have benefited from free electricity connections,” CM Yogi said.

M Yogi called upon the people to support the idea of renaming Mohiuddinnagar as Mohan Nagar, saying, “Let us move forward with a resolve to erase every trace of slavery. There should be no place for it in our society. That is why we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj.”

He asserted that the NDA’s identity lies in combining development with respect for heritage and upliftment of the poor. “We are working to strengthen this very identity here in Mohiuddinnagar,” CM Yogi said. Calling for a decisive victory, he added, “Last time, Rajesh Kumar Singh won by 15,000 votes, this time, make it one lakh.”