'Beginning of digital revolution in agriculture': Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches AI-powered app Bharat-Vistaar from Jaipur

Jaipur: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched Bharat-Vistaar app, saying that it marks the beginning of a digital revolution in agriculture.

Through this AI-powered platform, farmers will gain timely and accurate access to a wide range of farming-related information, said Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Launched nationally from the Pink City of Jaipur, Bharat-Vistaar will deliver comprehensive agricultural services to farmers through a unified digital platform and aims to enhance transparency in the agricultural sector, empower farmers, and promote self-reliance.

Addressing the launch ceremony at the State Institute of Agricultural Management, Durgapura, he noted that the platform provides easy access to real-time market prices, agricultural practices developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), information on central agricultural welfare schemes, crop-specific scientific advisories, weather forecasts, agricultural credit facilities, eligibility criteria for government schemes, and application processes, all on a single platform.

Currently available in Hindi and English, the platform will soon expand to 11 additional Indian languages. It will also be integrated with AgriStack, enabling farmers to access instant solutions to farm-related issues using their Farmer ID.

The Union Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made for farmers’ welfare across the country.

Record procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been achieved he said.

Key initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, crop diversification, promotion of natural farming, integrated farming practices, and incentives for allied activities like animal husbandry and agroforestry are significantly benefiting farmers, the Union Minister said.

Praising Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Chouhan said that under his leadership, Rajasthan is witnessing innovative advancements in agriculture. The state is also setting a national example in the adoption of agricultural technology, he added.

He noted that Rajasthan has 10 agro-climatic zones, a substantial portion of which comprises desert terrain.

"Through sustained innovation and policy support, Rajasthan has emerged as the leading state in micro-irrigation and has successfully transformed desert regions into productive agricultural areas," Chouhan said.

Chouhan emphasised that farmers' welfare remains the highest priority of the Prime Minister, and no harm will be allowed to their interests.

Referring to policy decisions by the previous governments, he questioned why buffer stocks were not created when sugar production reached record levels in 2006–07 and why India, once self-sufficient in edible oils, later became import-dependent due to policy lapses.

He assured livestock farmers that milk and dairy products, including yogurt, ghee, and cheese, would not be imported, safeguarding the interests of domestic producers.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting both farmers and cattle rearers.

Expressing gratitude to the Union Agriculture Minister, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described Bharat-Vistaar app as a historic step toward modernising agriculture through AI-driven systems. He stated that the initiative would significantly enhance farmers’ prosperity.

"Modeled on robust digital public infrastructure platforms such as Aadhaar and UPI, Bharat-Vistaar establishes a national AI-based digital infrastructure for agriculture. It represents a technological transformation where technology, knowledge, and farmers progress together. Through Bharat Vistar, farmers will receive crop planning guidance, improved cultivation techniques, pest management advice, weather updates, market price information, fisheries and animal husbandry support, and details of government schemes directly on their mobile phones," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that Bharat-Vistaar will enable farmers to receive instant agricultural information and services in their own language through direct interaction.



