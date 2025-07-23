Beloved Meme Creator and Photoshop Artist ‘Atheist Krishna’ Passes Away Due to Pneumonia

The internet community is mourning the untimely demise of Atheist Krishna, a popular digital creator celebrated for his humorous memes and emotionally powerful Photoshop edits. Krishna passed away at 4:30 AM on July 23 due to complications arising from pneumonia, according to a Whatsapp message confirmed by his brother.

News of Krishna’s passing first surfaced through a post by user @nainaverse, who revealed that he had been unwell and in need of surgery. Tragically, his condition worsened after contracting pneumonia.

Woke up to the terrible news of @Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needs to be operated. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said “it would be a miracle if I survive this.” I… pic.twitter.com/Fmo6AJFZhW — tere naina (@nainaverse) July 23, 2025

Known online as “Atheist Krishna,” the Odisha-born artist, who had been based in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, carved out a distinct niche on social media with his clever, sharply timed satire and deeply heartfelt image restorations. His content didn’t just make people laugh; it often brought tears of joy, as he transformed old, tattered photographs into vibrant, lovingly restored keepsakes for families.

His work garnered admiration from celebrities and political leaders alike. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar once sent him a heartfelt video message, saying, “ Hi Krishna, this is Akshay. Few of my friends know about you and follow your content. They told me about the incredible work you do with your Photoshop skill to bring smile on people's faces. And recently I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh... Keep bringing a smile on people's face with your clean and honest humour. You will receive a lot of blessings. Keep it up, Krishna .”

WOOOOOW!!!!This is the best thing that happened to me on Twitter. Thank you @akshaykumar Sir. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QOtJbTh65Z — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 24, 2019

The video was one of Krishna’s viral creations, a spoof video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing. It became a sensation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a rare and light-hearted gesture, the Prime Minister himself re-shared the video, writing, “Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!”

As fans, followers, and fellow creators share tributes across social media, Krishna is being remembered not just for his comic genius but for his unique ability to blend humour with humanity.

Shocked and stunned by the tragic news of the passing away of @Atheist_Krishna. Such a kind-hearted soul. Gone too soon.Krishna was a brilliant mind. Among his many remarkable works, this one stood out - delivering its message with a gentle smile. Journey on, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/QmbM4wTavf — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) July 23, 2025