Belur Math celebrates Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd birth anniversary with traditional rituals

The 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated on Monday at Belur Math, the international headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, in Howrah district, adjacent to Kolkata.

The day-long observance followed traditional rituals and cultural practices, blending devotion, reverence, and reflection on Swamiji’s message of service to God through service to humanity.

The celebrations of Swamiji's birth anniversary at Belur Math began early Monday with the morning prayer of Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, the spiritual mentor of Swamiji.

The enthusiasm and devotion of thousands of followers of Swamiji, Shri Ramakrishna, and the latter’s wife and spiritual consort, Maa Sarada, assembled at Belur Math over the auspicious occasion, perfectly reflected Swamiji’s statement after its foundation -- Ekhane Udvinno Chota Jogotke Plabito Korbe, Manusher Jibangoti Palte Debe (From here shall emanate such unpolluted streams of thought as shall inundate the whole world and change the course of human life).

Special rituals were performed throughout the day at Belur Math to celebrate the auspicious occasion. The rituals performed on the occasion were not just spiritual but also marked by a strong intellectual and contemplative spirit.

As Swamji’s birthday is observed as the National Youth Day, members of various organisations and institutions inspired by his teachings organised processions that culminated at Belur Math. Students from several educational institutions also took out morning processions to the monastery. Vedic recitations and discourses were held as part of the programme.

The entire observance at Belur Math was conducted in a non-political manner, in keeping with the institution’s spiritual ethos.

Meanwhile, Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary was also commemorated at his ancestral house on Simla Street in north Kolkata. Unlike Belur Math, the event there was marked by political overtones, with leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties visiting the site from Monday morning to pay their respects.