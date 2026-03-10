Bengal: BJP criticises CM Mamata for 'depriving' minority community of jobs and opportunities

Kolkata: The BJP on Tuesday condemned "treasonous" actions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government "exploited" the minority community to ensure their "absolute, desperate dependence on the ruling syndicate".

In a statement, the BJP said these actions have "exposed" Banerjee's "politics of appeasement" not as a shield for minorities but as a "cold, calculated strategy to weaponise insecurity, disrupt national integration and ultimately threaten the very existence of a peaceful West Bengal".

"For over a decade, Mamata Banerjee has brutally manufactured a sense of perpetual victimhood among the Muslim community. She has cynically used them not as citizens to be empowered but as a captive private militia to disrupt the Indian State and maintain her iron, dictatorial grip on power," the party said in the statement.

It further said that state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, has relentlessly "exposed the grim, undeniable reality that the Muslims of West Bengal have been confined to poor living conditions under the rule of the Trinamool Congress."

"Not a single genuine effort has been made by this corrupt state government to uplift the minority community socially, financially or educationally. They have been deliberately kept in the dark ages. The Trinamool Congress has shamelessly exploited the Muslim community, treating them like a disposable vote bank. They have been intentionally starved of opportunities and kept impoverished to ensure their absolute, desperate dependence on the ruling syndicate," it said.

According to the party, the highest number of "desperate youths forced into gruelling migrant labour and the highest number of people currently in jails of the state are Muslims".

"This is the true face of the 'development' of Mamata Banerjee. She peddles manufactured terror to the minority community by offering them a fabricated protection from the Bharatiya Janata Party instead of providing them with basic human dignity, modern education or jobs," it said.

The party said that it stands as the last, resolute line of defence against this treacherous, anti-West Bengal agenda.

"We will not allow the systematic annihilation of our beloved West Bengal, and we will fight to our last breath to establish a glorious, secure and prosperous Bengal," it added.