Bengal BJP in HC, seeks permission to protest near power utility office

Kolkata: The BJP in West Bengal on Thursday approached a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court to stage a protest in front of the office of private power generation-cum-distribution utility, CESC Limited, in central Kolkata on July 22.

In the plea, state BJP leader Tomoghno Ghosh has argued that although the protest is in the public interest following a recent exorbitant rise in tariff by said utility, which enjoys a monopoly in power distribution in Kolkata, the police were denying permission for the same.

The single judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj admitted the petition and the matter will come up for hearing on Friday. As per BJP’s plans, BJP supporters will come in processions from various parts and assemble in front of the office of the private power utility on July 22.

The announcement for this protest was made by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on July 14, while staging a sit-in-demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan against the post-poll violence in the state.

Thereafter, state BJP insiders said, permission was sought from Kolkata Police for the demonstration meeting immediately. However, state BJP leaders have alleged, the city police are sitting on the application without giving permission.

Incidentally, the proposed demonstration programme of BJP is scheduled just a day after Trinamool Congress will organise its annual Martyr’s Day programme on July 21 at central Kolkata as a tribute to the 13 people who were killed during a demonstration held by the West Bengal Youth Congress then led by Banerjee on July 21, 1993.

BJP will be observing Democracy Slaughter Day on the same day by organising protest demonstrations in front of all the police stations of the state.