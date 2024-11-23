Bengal bypolls: Early trends show Trinamool victory on all 6 Assembly seats

From the counting trends for bypolls in the first three hours for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, the victory of the ruling Trinamool Congress on all seats is more or less confirmed.

After the fifth round of counting on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Haroa in North 24 Parganas district Sheikh Rabiul Islam is ahead of the AISF candidate Piyarul Islam by a margin of 52,597 votes. At Haroa there will be a total of 14 rounds of counting.

At Sitai in Cooch Behar district the Trinamool Congress candidate Sangita Roy is ahead of BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Roy by 60,493 votes after the fifth round. At Sitai there will be 12 rounds of counting.

After the sixth round of counting, Trinamool Congress candidate from Medinipur Assembly constituency, Sujoy Hazra is ahead of BJP candidate Subhajit Roy by 48,433 votes. At Medinipur there will be 17 rounds of counting.

After the third round of counting, Trinamool Congress candidate from Taldangra Falguni Singhababu is ahead by 8,200 votes and the BJP’s candidate Ananya Chakraborty is in the second position here. At Taldangra there will be 17 rounds of counting.

After the fourth round of counting, Trinamool Congress candidate from Madarihat in Alipurduar district Jay Prakash Toppo is ahead of the BJP candidate Rahul Lohar by 17,375 votes. There will be a total of nine rounds of counting at Madarihat.

After the sixth round of counting, Trinamool Congress candidate from Naihati Assembly in North 24 Parganas district Sanat Dey, is ahead of the BJP candidate Rupak Mitra by 29,900 votes. There will be a total of ten rounds of counting at Naihati.

Celebrations have already started at the different Trinamool Congress party offices, including the area in front of the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata, as from the trends it has become clear that the ruling party is all set to make a clean sweep on all the six Assembly constituencies.

Trinamool Congress leaders have started claiming that the results show that the voters have rejected the attempts by the Opposition parties to malign the state government over the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year.

The bypolls for these six Assembly constituencies were conducted on November 13 and one person died in clashes on polling day.

The bypolls were conducted on these six Assembly constituencies as their erstwhile legislators got elected as Lok Sabha MPs in the General Elections this year.