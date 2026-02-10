Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to meet ECI today to finalise new date for final voters list publication

Kolkata: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal will hold a crucial meeting with the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday to finalise the new date for publication of the final voters’ list in the state that will bring an end to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The meeting is crucial, being held after the Supreme Court -- a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant -- on Monday directed the ECI to grant Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) at least one additional week beyond February 14 to complete scrutiny and take appropriate decisions regarding the publication of the final voters’ list.

Agarwal reached Delhi late Monday night, and his meeting with the full bench of the ECI will be held later Tuesday. “Besides discussing the new date for publication of the final voters list, the CEO will also discuss with ECI’s full bench about arrangements for the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for this year, especially as regards to number of phases that the polls would be conducted and the requirement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for that purpose,” a CEO’s office insider said.

Incidentally, the CEO’s office has already sent a recommendation to the ECI for a single-phase polling in the state this time, while maintaining that the final decision in the matter will rest with the Commission.

The earlier deadline for completing the hearing sessions on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list was February 7, and accordingly, the date for publication of the final voters’ list was fixed for February 14.

“However, following the Supreme Court’s order on Monday, the date for publication of the final voters’ list will not be before February 21. The final list will definitely be published before the end of this month or at the latest by the last day of this month,” an insider in the CEO’s office said.

After the publication of the final voters’ list, the full Bench of the Commission will visit West Bengal to take stock of the situation. Soon thereafter, the polling dates for the crucial Assembly elections in the state, will be announced.