Bengal CM Banerjee congratulates Tarique Rahman over BNP's victory in Bangladesh elections

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Friday congratulated the Prime Minister-designate, Tarique Rahman over the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) emphatic victory in the general elections in the neighbouring country, which was conducted on Thursday, with the results becoming clear on Friday morning.

In a statement posted on the wall of her official social media handle, Chief Minister Banerjee also congratulated the people of Bangladesh for their participation in the general elections, which were conducted more or less peacefully on Thursday.

“My hearty congratulations, 'Shubhonandan', to all my brothers and sisters, all the people in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan Mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all will be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh will always be cordial,” the Chief Minister said in her social media post.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Tarique Rahman and the BNP leadership over the victory in the Bangladesh elections.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman for leading the BNP to a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections held in Bangladesh. This result reflects the confidence of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to extend its support for a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted relationship and advance our shared development goals,” the Prime Minister said.

However, neither the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, nor the BJP’s state president in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, had issued any statement on the Bangladesh elections at the time the report was filed.

The former state BJP President in West Bengal and the current Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, just shared the Prime Minister’s statement on the wall of his social media handle.

Only the former BJP state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, made a brief comment to mediapersons that he was hopeful of improvement in the relations between India and Bangladesh in the coming days.