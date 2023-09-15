Live
Just In
Bengal education board's Deputy Secy fined for not implementing court order
The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a fine on a Deputy Secretary of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) for not adhering to and implementing an earlier order.
The single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also observed that if a person in the rank of a Deputy Secretary is unable to implement a court order in three months, he has no right to be in the chair.
“He should be either removed from that chair or any other action might be initiated against him,” Justice Gangopadhyay observed.
He also said that the financial penalty should be paid by the deputy secretary concerned from his own coffer and not from that of the board.
There were errors in six questions in the written examination for the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for 2014.
The court had ordered the board to grant full marks for the six questions to the candidates.
However, one of the candidates approached the court that he was not granted the additional six marks as a result of which he did not qualify.
The court directed the board to examine the answer sheet and accordingly grant the marks to the candidate concerned within a specific time frame.
However, since the deadline was not honoured, the candidate informed the court again, following which it imposed a financial penalty on the Deputy Secretary who was responsible for implementing the order.