Bengal Guv cancels Chopra trip, decides to return to New Delhi from Bagdogra

Kolkata: Even after reaching Bagdogra Airport on the outskirts of Siliguri in Darjeeling District of West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose cancelled his trip to Chopra on Tuesday at the last minute.

Governor Bose was supposed to reach North Dinajpur District to interact with the victim of a Kangaroo Court, who was beaten up allegedly by a local Trinamool Congress leader.

Instead, Bose decided to go back to New Delhi from where he had arrived on Tuesday morning.

In his interaction with media-persons at the Siliguri Circuit House, Bose said, “A virtual bloodbath is going on in West Bengal. I wonder whether there is any police minister in the state at all. Is it not the duty of the police to prevent such events? It seems that all the sinners have vacated hell and gone to West Bengal. People are being beaten up or even killed out of sheer adventure. This cannot continue. The state government should take responsibility.”

The Governor was supposed to reach Chopra by road following the press conference and accordingly a huge police contingent was deployed there to ensure his security.

However, at around 1.30 P.M. information surfaced that the Governor had decided to go back to New Delhi instead of going to Chopra.

Instead, the Governor spoke to the woman via phone.

Although Raj Bhavan insiders confirmed the development, no reasons were given.

However, sources said that Bose’s Chopra trip was cancelled because of Intelligence inputs of the likelyhood of the Governor facing protests by locals.

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress legislator from Chopra Assembly constituency, Hamidul Rahman, said it would have been better had the Governor come and taken stock of the situation.

“Only he can say why he changed his plans?” Rahman said.