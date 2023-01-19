Bengal has become hotbed of corruption, misuse of central funds: Nadda

Kolkata: West Bengal has become a hotbed of corruption and misuse of funds provided under Centrally-sponsored projects, BJP President J.P. Nadda alleged on Thursday.

"The funds sent under Prime Minister Awas Yojana have been misused. Corruption and threats go side-by-side here. There is corruption in everything, starting from sand to coal. The Union government sends money to the state regularly. But rampant corruption and extortion takes place here.

"The Trinamool Congress government is a government of traitors," Nadda said while addressing a public rally at Bethuadahari in Nadia district on Thursday.

Nadda also said that only the BJP can relieve the people of West Bengal from this regime of corruption, and also punish the masterminds.

"You vote for the lotus symbol and we will push the thieves behind the bars," Nadda said.

The BJP President also advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to shed her anger and instead perform according to the provisions of the Constitution.

"Why are you always so angry? This is not good for your health. You please follow the Constitution of the country," Nadda said.

Nadda also claimed that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been elevated to the status of a "giver" from the previous status of being a "taker".

"So many people are sitting together without any masks. This you can see only in India when countries like China and America are still struggling against Covid-19. But Indians are protected because of the shield of vaccine produced in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

"This is the New India. We have provided our vaccines free of cost to 50 nations. Has anyone ever imagined that India will achieve the status of a giver? This has been possible under the leadership of the Prime Minister," Nadda said.