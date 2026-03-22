Bengal LoP calls CM Mamata Banerjee 'communal'

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being "communal".

His reaction followed after Banerjee participated in Eid celebrations at Red Road, on Saturday, where she launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Modi, reiterating her commitment to stand by the people of West Bengal.

The Bengal LoP was in Nandigram to campaign for the two-phased state Assembly election, scheduled for April 23 and 29.

Speaking to reporters during his rally, Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is herself communal. The namaz is for those who follow the Islam religion. Does Mamata Banerjee follow Islam religion? She is not a Muslim. The namaz for women is organised separately."

He further accused the Trinamool Congress supremo of misusing a religious platform.

He said, "Yesterday, at the Khilafat Committee's event, she called the country's Prime Minister an infiltrator. Who speaks like that at a religious programme? I also attend such programmes, but do I ask to vote for the BJP at such events, or do I say that the Chief Minister is bad?"

Speaking about the BJP's support in the Muslim community, he said, "This time (we are) getting a lot of support. Yesterday, on Eid too, I went to Haldia. It was Eid, their own festival, but despite this, they came to my meeting (rally). Even now, there are more than 50 young Muslim men who are taking part in this rally."

Adhikari emphasised that people are demanding jobs. "30,000 young people from Nandigram are working in other states as migrant labourers, out of which 18,000 are Muslim youth. More than 3,000 Muslim youths are working in Maharashtra under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," he said.

Moreover, he alleged that the Trinamool Congress had used the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue to win votes in the 2021 Lok Sabha polls.

The Bengal BJP leader said, "These people have realised that (Trinamool Congress) had garnered votes in the 2021 elections on the pretext of NRC. Nothing of that sort will happen this time. Neither Hindus, nor Muslims, nor anyone is with Mamata Banerjee this time."

About his campaign in Nandigram, Adhikari said, "I am here because this place (Nandigram) is my home, not just for the election. BJP has nominated me again (from here). I have come here to meet the workers and the people. Nandigram and Suvendu are one and the same."