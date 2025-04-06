Bengal LoP participates in Ram Mandir stone laying ceremony at Bengal's Nandigram

The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Ram Temple in his constituency, Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

The temple at Nandigram has been modelled after the iconic Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Sonachura village at Nandigram is the actual site of the proposed temple.

According to the Leader of the Opposition, besides the temple, there will also be temple-related facilities like Ayurveda and allopathic dispensaries adjacent to the temple. The temple is built in around three acres of land.

Adhikari participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony, sporting a saffron cloak around him. The foundation stone laying ceremony was done by Kalpana Maity, widow of Late Debarata Maity, one of the seven villagers killed at Sonachura in 2007 during a prolonged movement against land-acquisition during the previous Left Front regime.

"The auspicious ceremony of the ground-breaking and foundation stone laying for the temple dedicated to Lord Rama after the historic holy Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya was done in accordance with Indian Santani culture and religious traditions,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

According to him, this was a historic and joyous occasion for all who hold Lord Rama’s values of righteousness, courage, and compassion close to their hearts.

“The construction of this temple is not just the laying of bricks and mortar, it is the building of a legacy of faith, unity, and cultural pride. I am deeply grateful to be a part of this momentous event that will inspire generations to come,” Adhikari said.

He also said that the enthusiasm of the people of West Bengal over the Ram Navami festival this year is much more than the previous years. “If such is the picture in the afternoon, by 10 p,m. streets of entire Bengal will be under the control of the Hindus,” Adhikari added.