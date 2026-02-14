Bengal LoP urges ECI to take direct action against errant electoral officers

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) should directly initiate disciplinary action against errant electoral officers at different levels accused of deliberate irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, instead of sending repeated advisories to the state government to act against them, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday.

“The ECI has every right to directly take action against errant electoral officers and register FIRs against them. So far, the Commission has been extremely soft on this issue. But enough is enough. It should now act directly against such officers instead of merely sending advisories to the state government,” the Leader of the Opposition said while speaking to mediapersons in Kolkata.

Adhikari also appealed to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to refrain from acting on what he described as unethical verbal instructions allegedly issued by some district magistrates (DMs), who also function as District Electoral Officers (DEOs).

“I request the EROs and AEROs not to act on verbal orders given virtually by district magistrates. Instead, insist on written orders. Remember, any violation of the ECI-prescribed guidelines could not only cost you your jobs, but may also lead to legal consequences,” he said.

Meanwhile, during a virtual meeting of the full bench of the ECI with electoral officers in West Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar reportedly reprimanded seven DMs/DEOs for various reasons, mainly related to alleged violations of the Commission’s guidelines for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise.

The districts whose bureaucratic heads faced the Commission’s scrutiny included Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and East Burdwan.

The CEC also clarified that DMs/DEOs have no authority to seek explanations from micro-observers appointed by the Commission to review the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

In addition, the CEC issued a general caution to all DMs/DEOs, warning of possible disciplinary action in cases of dereliction of duty, which could adversely affect their annual confidential reports and career progression.



