Bengal: Medical college takes action against seniors for ragging junior student

Kolkata: The authorities of Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital in Purulia district of West Bengal on Saturday suspended two students for two years for their alleged involvement in a ragging incident against a first-year student.

As part of the punishment, the two accused medical students will also never be allowed to stay in the college hostel again.

The parents of the victim student expressed satisfaction with the college’s action, which was announced on Saturday.

On February 1, a first-year medical student, Mehboob Islam, was allegedly subjected to ragging in his hostel room by second-year student Rishabh Singh and fourth-year student Ayan Bagchi.

Mehboob alleged that, at the behest of the two senior students, several other seniors also physically assaulted him. He required medical treatment at a hospital.

Upon learning of the incident, Mehboob’s family travelled from Domkal in Murshidabad district to the medical college in Purulia on Friday and filed a written complaint with the authorities.

The family also threatened legal action if strict action was not taken against the accused students.

Following the complaint, the medical college authorities launched an investigation. After finding evidence of ragging, disciplinary action was initiated against the two students.

On Saturday, college principal Sabyasachi Das held a meeting with the victim student’s family. Following the meeting, the punishment for the accused students was announced.

Explaining the delay, Das said, “I was in Kolkata due to health reasons. The responsibility of the principal was temporarily given to the hospital superintendent. After learning about the incident, I returned to the college as soon as possible and discussed the matter with the victim student’s family.

“We have taken the necessary steps against the two accused students. To prevent such incidents in future, the college is setting up a helpline number and increasing CCTV surveillance,” he added.

The mother of the victim student, Molina Khatun, said, “Initially, our complaint was not taken seriously. Later, under pressure, the college authorities accepted our demands. We are satisfied with the disciplinary action announced against the accused.”



