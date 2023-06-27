Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata

Kolkata: A person was killed and four others were severely injured following clashes and gun-battle between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters early on Tuesday in Cooch Behar district over the West Bengal panchayat polls

The violence was reported from Gitaldaha under Dinhata Block-I in Cooch Behar district.

Babu Haque, having affiliations to the ruling Trinamool Congress, lost his life in the violence.

Four others, who were critically injured in the gun- battle, are undergoing treatment at a local health centre.

With the fresh casualty, the total number of poll-related deaths has risen to 11 in the last 19 days since the dates for the three-tier panchayat system in the state was announced on June