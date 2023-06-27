Live
- Srikakulam: YSRCP activists from 300 families join TDP
- Tamil Nadu sets up authority to monitor bird sanctuaries in state
- Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF
- Sudden Surge In Tomato Prices Raising Concern Among Millions Of Households
- Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who quit job over ticketing Kanimozhi
- Visakhapatnam: Varada Payasam for 'Vaikunta Vasudu’
- Congress Blame BJP For Sudden Surge In Prices OF Tomato And Other Items
- Nara Lokesh promises to clear all pending bills
- Squeezing of testicles not ‘attempt to murder’: Karnataka High Court
- TDP holds Bhavishyat ki Guarantee public meeting in Vizag, takes a dig at YSRCP govt
Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata
Highlights
Kolkata: A person was killed and four others were severely injured following clashes and gun-battle between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters...
Kolkata: A person was killed and four others were severely injured following clashes and gun-battle between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters early on Tuesday in Cooch Behar district over the West Bengal panchayat polls
The violence was reported from Gitaldaha under Dinhata Block-I in Cooch Behar district.
Babu Haque, having affiliations to the ruling Trinamool Congress, lost his life in the violence.
Four others, who were critically injured in the gun- battle, are undergoing treatment at a local health centre.
With the fresh casualty, the total number of poll-related deaths has risen to 11 in the last 19 days since the dates for the three-tier panchayat system in the state was announced on June
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS