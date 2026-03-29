Bengal polls: ECI transfers 184 inspector-ranking police officers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday evening announced the transfer of a total of 184 inspector-ranking police officers in West Bengal amid the crucial two-phase Assembly polls in the state.

Out of the 184 inspector-ranking officers transferred, 153 are attached to the West Bengal Police, while the remaining 31 are with the Kolkata Police.

The majority of these officers are posted either as inspectors-in-charge or officers-in-charge of different police stations.

Earlier in the day, the ECI had ordered the transfer of 83 Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) in West Bengal.

Since the announcement of the two-phase polling schedule for West Bengal on March 15, the Commission has periodically issued transfer orders for bureaucrats and police officers at different levels.

The transfer process began with top-ranking bureaucrats such as the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, and Director Generals and Additional Director Generals in the case of the police.

In the second phase, transfers were carried out for mid-level officers such as District Magistrates in the case of the bureaucracy and Deputy Inspector Generals, Superintendents, and Deputy Commissioners in the police administration.

The third and final phase of transfers has now begun for the lower levels in the administrative hierarchy, including Additional District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Officers, and Block Development Officers in general administration, and Additional Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents, Assistant Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, and Inspectors in the police administration.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has already accused the Commission of resorting to such large-scale transfers of bureaucrats and police personnel at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier this week, a hearing was completed at the Calcutta High Court on a public interest litigation challenging the transfers ordered by the ECI. However, the judgement in the matter has been reserved.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 152 Assembly constituencies, and in the second phase, polling will be conducted for the remaining 142 constituencies. The results will be declared on May 4.