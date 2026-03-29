Bengal polls: Third supplementary list on adjudication cases released; details awaited

Kolkata: The third supplementary list for judicial adjudication cases in West Bengal was published on Saturday at around 10.15 p.m.

The list has been made available on the websites of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

However, like the second supplementary list published on Friday at around 11.30 p.m., details -- including the total number of cases processed and the number of names found excludable -- were not immediately available, and no official figures were shared with the media by the ECI.

The first supplementary list was published at midnight on March 23.

Those whose names are excluded during the adjudication process will have the option to approach any of the 19 Appellate Tribunals constituted for the purpose.

To recall, the final voters’ list in West Bengal --excluding the 60 lakh cases referred for judicial adjudication -- was published on February 28. It was decided that supplementary lists would be released in line with the progress of the adjudication process.

Before the notification of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was issued for West Bengal in November last year, the total number of voters in the state stood at 7,66,37,529. In the draft voters’ list published in December last year, a total of 58,20,899 names were deleted. In the final voters’ list published on February 28, the deletion figure rose to 63,66,952.

An official in the CEO’s office said it has been decided that supplementary lists will be published on a daily basis henceforth. More than 700 judicial officers, including 100 each from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha, are currently involved in the adjudication process.

The two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, polling will be conducted in 152 Assembly constituencies, while in the second phase, voting will take place in the remaining 142 constituencies. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.