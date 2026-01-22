Bengal SIR: ECI directs registration of FIR against Trinamool legislator over ransacking of Farakka hearing centre

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed registration of an First Information Report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress legislator from Farakka Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, Manirul Islam, in relation to the ransacking of a centre for hearing on claims and objections on the draft voters’ list in West Bengal.

The ransacking allegedly conducted by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists last week, was reportedly led by Manirul Islam as per media reports and videos surfacing about the incident that took place on January 14.

On Thursday, the ECI had directed the District Magistrate, also the District Electoral Officer of Murshidabad, to register the FIR against Islam today only and also intimate the Commission through the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

After the ransacking incident took place on the afternoon of January 14, the Commission’s officials contacted the office of West Bengal’s acting Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, and asked the latter to take strong action in the matter.

Accordingly, an FIR was also filed at the Farakka Police Station. However, it was alleged that the main perpetrators in the matter, including Islam, were not named in that FIR.

The matter was again brought to the notice of the Commission, which finally directed the District Magistrate, as well as the District Electoral Officer of Murshidabad, on Thursday, to register the FIR against Islam.

On Wednesday, the ECI had directed Rajeev Kumar, the West Bengal Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Manoj Verma, to abide by the Supreme Court order earlier this week and ensure an absolutely peaceful law and order situation in the state during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a communique to Kumar, Chakraborty, and Verma, the Commission also cautioned the state government that strong action would be taken in case of non-compliance with the apex court’s direction.

The ECI also directed the state government to provide adequate manpower to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, for deployment at panchayat bhawans, block offices, and other places where hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list are held.



