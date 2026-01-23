Bengal SIR: Suvendu Adhikari accuses ECI of going soft in handling matters

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of going soft about the hindrances faced in conducting the special intensive revision (SIR), especially as regards to frequent report of hooliganism allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists at the centres for hearing on claims and objections on the draft voters’ list.

“Why is the Commission limited to just sending communiques regarding such hindrances faced during the revision exercise? The people of West Bengal do not need communiques. They need solid and decisive action on the part of the ECI. The time for lectures is over. It is time now for action,” the BJP leader told media persons on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he also questioned why the Commission was not deploying the central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel at the hearing centres. “The Constitution of India has given the ECI the highest authority. If they want, they can deploy the central forces without consulting anyone. Even the Commission can deploy the army if it wants. So far, the ECI and the Trinamool Congress have gone to the Supreme Court. The common people, the common voters, can also approach the Supreme Court. If we can approach the apex court now,” Adhikari said.

Recently, West Bengal BJP president and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Samik Bhattacharya, accused the ECI of going soft about handling the instances of hindrances allegedly created by the Trinamool Congress leaders and activists during the revision exercise.

Bhattacharya even demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should personally visit West Bengal and review the situation in the state over the revision exercise.

On Friday, the Leader of the Opposition made a significant statement about the possible pattern of minority voting in the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled later this year.

“Minorities in West Bengal might not vote for the BJP. But I feel that they will not vote for Trinamool Congress as well this time,” Adhikari added.



