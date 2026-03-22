Bengal teachers’ body urges CM Mamata Banerjee to implement 7th Pay Commission for all educators

The Bangiya Shikshak O Shiksha Karmi Samiti (Bengal Teachers and Education Workers' Association) has submitted a written appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding that the state's teachers and education workers be brought under the purview of the 7th Pay Commission.

The letter, sent on behalf of the organisation, urges the Chief Minister to take immediate action regarding this matter. A member of the organisation said on Sunday that the letter was sent to the CM on Saturday.

The letter states that during the presentation of the state budget in February, the Chief Minister announced the formation of the 7th Pay Commission. According to the statement delivered in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly at that time, it was indicated that the benefits of this Commission would primarily apply to government employees. However, the organisation claims that the status of teachers, education workers, and employees of government-aided institutions was not explicitly clarified.

Furthermore, the organisation asserts that teachers and education workers have long served as a vital component of the state's education system. It argues that bringing them under the ambit of the 7th Pay Commission is imperative to improve their pay structure, financial security and working conditions.

The organisation said that if the benefits are restricted solely to government employees, a significant segment of the education sector will be left deprived.

The letter further states that, with the upcoming elections in mind, any discriminatory approach regarding such a crucial decision could fuel discontent among the workforce.

The organisation demands the immediate publication of the Commission's guidelines to ensure the inclusion of all eligible employees, including teachers and education workers.

Signed by the organisation's leader, Swapan Mandal, the letter calls for swift administrative action. "We hope that the Chief Minister will recognise the gravity of the issue and take a positive decision in this regard without any delay," said the member who wished not to be named.