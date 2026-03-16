Bengal to vote in 2 phases

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India, on Sunday, announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. While West Bengal will vote in two phases, all the other states will go to polls in a single phase.

Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry will go to polls on April 9. In Tamil Nadu, the election will be conducted on April 23. The first phase of elections will happen on April 23 in West Bengal and the second one on April 29. The counting for all these elections will be held on May 4. With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the poll-bound states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The upcoming polls will undoubtedly be a mid-term acid test for the ruling NDA, coming on the back of thumping victories in Bihar and Delhi. Incumbencies will be tested, while language, Centre-State relations, and immigration will be the major poll planks in most states going to elections.

The elections to Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala will offer the BJP an opportunity to shed the tag of being a "North Indian party". The BJP's triumphs in the South have been limited to Karnataka. In Kerala, it will face a resurgent Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, all eyes will be on West Bengal, where the BJP has broken into the political space by emerging as the main Opposition party, but has not been able to shake the CM Mamata Banerjee fortress.

The high-stakes elections in Bengal will be held on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, 152 constituencies across 15 districts will go to the polls and the second phase will see voting in 142 seats, including the constituencies in the capital, Kolkata. Bengal will undoubtedly be the election to watch out for. "Highlights from a euphoric rally in Kolkata yesterday! It's clear West Bengal is supporting BJP," PM Modi tweeted, just minutes before the poll schedule was announced. It speaks volumes about the significance of the elections.

CM Mamata Banerjee was not far behind, announcing Dearness Allowance (DA) for thousands of state government employees as well as hiking the monthly financial assistance for priests and muezzins by Rs 500.

With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP could bag only 77 seats compared to 213 of the Trinamool Congress, which will be eyeing a consecutive fourth term. This time too, the BJP faces an uphill task as well to upstage Bengal's Didi, as Mamata is fondly known.

The elections will also decide the fate of the Congress and the Left. The 2021 election was the first time in Bengal's history that neither the Congress nor the Left managed to win a seat in the Assembly.

In Tamil Nadu, which will see two Dravidian parties, DMK and the AIADMK, lock horns, with actor Vijay being the X-factor, will vote on April 23. Riding on its women-centric welfare policies and the newly announced Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme, the DMK will hope for a second consecutive term. This time, a stern test awaits as the BJP has managed to bring splintered factions of AIADMK together to put up a united fight against the DMK. At the same time, it has also courted Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay by offering him the Deputy Chief Minister post and 80 seats, sources said.

In Kerala, where the Left Democratic Front government is eyeing a third consecutive term, voting will be held in a single phase on April 9. Incumbency will play a major factor, even though Vijayan, India's oldest chief minister, remains a key pillar of strength for the Left. However, the revival of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the recently concluded local polls reflects a shift of momentum in the state. The inroads made by the BJP in Kerala, with a historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal election, cannot be ignored.

In Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is the BJP's real brand. The northeastern state will also vote in a single phase on April 9. Illegal migration, demography, and identity politics have been contentious issues in Assam. Himanta Sarma has already set the tone with his repeated calls to make Assam "infiltrator-free".

He has also faced off with Congress state chief Gaurav Gogoi over his wife's alleged links to Pakistan.

Gogoi, who was given the reins of the Congress's Assam unit earlier this year, faces a herculean task in reviving the party's fortunes. The Congress has been out of power since 2016, after ruling Assam for three consecutive terms.

The Puducherry elections will also be a closely watched contest, with the ruling AINRC-BJP coalition again set to bank on Chief Minister N Rangasamy for retaining hold of the 30-member assembly. The Congress is expected to put up a tough fight after it was reduced to just six seats in the last elections.



