Bengal: Trinamool counters HM Amit Shah with BJP charge sheet

Kolkata: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented a charge sheet against the Mamata Banerjee government, Trinamool Congress launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, presenting a counter‑charge sheet in response to Shah’s claims.

On Saturday, the Mamata Banerjee‑led party presented a 15‑page charge sheet titled “Mota Bhai, We Demand Answers.”

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Bratya Basu, Members of Parliament Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad refuted every allegation levelled by the Union Home Minister.

Basu said, “The Special Intensive Revision is a conspiracy hatched by you (the BJP). You seek to drive a nail into the Trinamool’s coffin; we will wrench that very nail out. We have already prepared our responses to every point you (Amit Shah) have raised in your charge sheet.”

At the outset of a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, the leaders countered Shah by highlighting women’s safety.

“What is the state of women’s safety in your own states? Look at Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Why do you remain silent regarding Manipur? What transpired in Unnao and Hathras? You welcome rapists by garlanding them. You give a free pass to individuals like Brij Bhushan. Talk of women’s safety simply does not befit you,” said Basu.

Responding to Shah’s allegations regarding “infiltrators,” Basu remarked that people live in fear of car bomb explosions in Delhi, terrorist attacks on Parliament, or tragedies like Pahalgam.

He questioned why the names of those apprehended in connection with such incidents are not disclosed, while Bengal is singled out with claims of demographic shifts.

He asked whether Bengal must be “transformed into Gujarat.”

The leaders also labelled Amit Shah “India’s most useless and failed Home Minister.”