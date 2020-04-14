Bengaluru: Hospital celebrates recovery of 4 patients

Bengaluru : Karnataka's Chikkaballapura government hospital staff celebrated the recovery of four Covid-19 patients with bouquets and applause, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Monday.

"Seeing four people recover from the coronavirus, Chikkaballapura government hospital staff applauded them with bouquets," tweeted Sudhakar in Kannada.

He advised people not to worry about Covid-19 but be careful. Sudhakar said the doctors and nurses were proud to see the recovered patients.

The medical education minister shared a video showing a woman, followed by three mask-wearing men walking in a single line to receive their discharge farewell in the hospital.