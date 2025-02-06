Bengaluru Residents Warned About New Delivery Scam Involving Fake Calls

A new scam targeting unsuspecting residents has recently emerged, causing concern among social media users.

According to reports, a woman received a call from someone claiming to be a Swiggy delivery driver, though she had not placed any order. After being instructed to leave the parcel at her doorstep, the woman discovered upon returning that the package was missing.

The incident was shared on Reddit by a user known as “Subject-Fisherman-90” in the r/bangalore community. The post outlined how the woman’s girlfriend received a call in the afternoon from an individual claiming to be with Swiggy.

He mentioned having a parcel addressed to the Reddit user and requested that the door be opened. However, since the woman was not home, she asked the delivery agent to leave the package at the door. Upon returning, no package was found.

According to the post, the man confirmed that no order had been placed by him or his girlfriend, and neither had their delivery accounts listed the woman’s address. Despite checking with friends and reviewing their accounts, the missing parcel remained a mystery.

The Reddit thread quickly attracted attention, with others sharing similar experiences. One user responded, suggesting that the scenario described was likely part of a larger scam. “It’s a standard scam. The parcel would likely be cash on delivery, and the receiver would end up paying for something worthless like cheap food or an empty box,” they explained.

Further accounts of similar incidents were shared by other users. One individual recalled receiving a suspicious email from a fraudulent Max Fashion website, claiming an order had been placed under their name, even though they had not made any such purchase.

After attempting to cancel the order, the user received an unexpected delivery: a sweater they had never ordered. They too lived in a gated community, highlighting the fact that security measures in such places are not foolproof.

Others weighed in with further advice, suggesting that the delivery driver may have been stalking the woman.

One user speculated that this individual might have made prior deliveries to her home and taken advantage of the situation by using a personal number to further deceive her. They recommended checking with security personnel, reviewing any available CCTV footage, and filing a complaint with both the delivery service and the police.