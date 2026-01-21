Bengaluru strikes a chord for recycling with Vasu Dixit and Shraddha Jain

Bengaluru: Invaluables Bengaluru has launched ‘Recycle Resolutions’, a culture-led campaign featuring musical reels by comedian-creator Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha, and musician Vasu Dixit, aimed at encouraging citizens to follow simple waste practices that improve recyclability and uphold the dignity of the city’s waste pickers.

Designed as short-form digital reels, the campaign uses rap and music as a storytelling format to deliver clear, relatable messages on responsible waste handling.

Invaluables Bengaluru said the reels are seeing growing organic traction on social media, driven by their simplicity and cultural relevance.

Through individual musical reels, Jain and Dixit highlight how these actions directly affect the safety, efficiency and dignity of informal waste pickers, also referred to as Invaluable Recyclers.

The campaign builds on earlier Invaluables initiatives with measurable outcomes. ‘Wash the Dabba’ saw 60 per cent adoption among exposed audiences, ‘Got Old Clothes?’ led to the collection of 1.8 tonnes of garments across 16 Dry Waste Collection Centres in a month, and ‘Mark It Red’ prompted 41 per cent of exposed audiences to safely wrap and mark sanitary and hazardous waste.

Musician Vasu Dixit, a long-term supporter of #Invaluables, said, “Real change doesn’t need grand gestures; it’s in the small, daily acts. When we handle our waste responsibly, we make the work of our waste pickers safer and more dignified. ‘Recycle Resolutions’ is a reminder that these simple habits already work and that’s reason enough to keep them going.”

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha, who has been associated with the campaign since 2021, added, “Most resolutions fizzle out by February. But these? They’re simple. Wash your dabba, send old clothes to dry waste centres, and help make waste pickers’ jobs safer and dignified. ‘Recycle Resolutions’ is a kind of promise to our environmental stewards. We must actually keep these promises!”

Speaking about the launch, Soma Katiyar, Executive Creative Director, India, BBC Media Action, said, “The New Year gives us a powerful behavioural nudge to ‘recycle’ these actions as resolutions -- so they don’t fade as campaign noise but embed as everyday practice. Our creative insight was clear: people don’t need brand-new habits; just familiar ones amplified at the right cultural moment. That’s where real behaviour change happens -- through simple, dignifying routines that quietly make the city safer for our Invaluable Recyclers.”

Highlighting the broader significance, Varinder Kaur Gambhir, Country Director, India, BBC Media Action, said, “Invaluables has always been about helping citizens see the people behind our waste system and act with care. This final phase brings together everything we have learned so far, backed by evidence and impact, and invites Bengalureans to carry these behaviours forward as a shared responsibility towards our waste pickers.”

Invaluables is an initiative of BBC Media Action under Saamuhika Shakti, a collective impact effort where 12 partners have joined forces to enable waste pickers to lead secure and dignified lives with greater agency. The campaign is being promoted through digital platforms as well as outdoor media across Bengaluru, including select bus shelters and Namma Metro.



