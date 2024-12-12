 Bengaluru Techie’s Tragic Suicide Sparks Outrage Over Family Disputes and Legal Failures

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru, tragically ended his life on December 9, 2023.

The incident has shocked many and drawn attention to the painful details of his troubled marriage. In a chilling 24-page suicide note and a video, Atul accused his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment, extortion, and filing false cases against him.

Struggles in the Marriage

Atul married Nikita in 2019, and the couple had a son. However, their relationship began to deteriorate over time.

According to reports, Nikita and her family reportedly demanded large sums of money from Atul.

He claimed they asked for ₹3 crore to resolve ongoing legal disputes and ₹30 lakh in exchange for allowing him to meet his son. Despite paying ₹2 lakh every month for his child’s expenses, Atul was reportedly still denied access to him.

Accusations of Harassment and False Cases

In his note, Atul also accused Nikita and her family members of harassing him and filing false allegations against him, including charges of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and even attempted murder.

His family claims that during court hearings, Nikita mocked Atul, further adding to his emotional turmoil. He expressed feeling powerless and overwhelmed by the situation, which he claimed led to his decision to take his life.

Claims of Judicial Bias

Atul’s note did not stop at blaming his wife and her family. He also made serious allegations against the legal system.

Atul accused a judge in Uttar Pradesh’s family court of showing bias and ignoring his perspective. According to his notes, when he resisted the demands for money in court, the judge reportedly dismissed his concerns, saying, “She’s your wife; this is normal.” Atul further alleged that a court officer had accepted bribes openly, which he said contributed to his frustration and hopelessness.

Atul’s Final Video and Plea for Justice

Before his death, Atul recorded a video in which he shared the immense pressure and emotional distress he was enduring. Holding a sign that read, “Justice is Due,” he spoke about feeling trapped in a legal battle he couldn’t escape. In the video, Atul expressed a final plea for his son to be given to his parents' custody and requested that his ashes not be immersed until justice was served.

Public Outrage and Investigation

Atul’s tragic death has sparked public outrage, with social media users calling for justice using hashtags like #JusticeForAtulSubhash and #MenToo. Many activists and legal experts have raised concerns about the potential misuse of laws meant to protect women, which they argue can sometimes harm men like Atul.

In light of these allegations, Nikita, her mother, brother, and uncle have been named in an FIR for allegedly provoking Atul to commit suicide. An investigation is currently underway to determine the truth behind the claims.

Next?

The death of Atul Subhash has raised serious questions about the fairness of family disputes and the role of the legal system in such cases. Atul’s family is demanding justice, not only for his tragic loss but also against what they believe was an unjust legal system. Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, has called for a thorough investigation into the allegations against Nikita and her family and the judge involved.

This case highlights the complexities and vulnerabilities of men facing family disputes and the urgent need for reforms in India’s legal system to ensure equal treatment for all parties involved, regardless of gender.