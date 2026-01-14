Berhampur pays tribute to Ramchandra Mardaraj on his 126th birth anniv

Berhampu: The air in Berhampur resonated with gratitude and reverence as eminent academicians, historians and citizens gathered to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Raja Bahadur Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo, a towering architect of modern Odisha, on the K C Public School premises here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering, Berhampur University Vice-Chancellor Geetanjali Dash called upon the people of Odisha to remember with deep gratitude Raja Bahadur Harihar Mardaraj and his illustrious son Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo of Khallikote for their unparalleled dedication and sacrifice towards the formation of a separate Odisha province. “We owe our identity to the relentless struggle of our ancestors. The time has come to carry forward their message,” she said.

Tracing the journey of Odisha through various transformative phases, Dash said the State has witnessed green, white, blue, grey and knowledge revolutions and is now passing through a cultural revolution. She announced that Berhampur University has instituted a ‘South Odisha Culture Department’ to preserve and propagate the region’s rich heritage.

Emphasising the need to connect tradition with modernity, she said it has been made compulsory for students to study the lives and contributions of stalwarts like Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja, Harihar Mardaraj, Ramchandra Mardaraj, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and others under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. Elaborating on the historical significance of Rambha Palace, chief speaker Upanta Prahari Purna Chandra Mahapatra described it as the cradle of learning for the linguistic movement that culminated in the formation of a separate Odisha province. He highlighted the decisive role played by Khallikote and Paralakhemundi estates during the crucial period from 1922 to 1936. Paying tribute to Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo, he said the visionary ruler elevated education in Odisha to national prominence and earned the epithet ‘Bridge President’ for constructing bridges across almost all major rivers of Ganjam between 1922 and 1937.

Shedding light on the often-unspoken strength behind the Khallikote dynasty, Saket Rama Rao, president of Khallikote Collegiate Trust, said Kanak Manjari Devi and Sugyan Kumari Devi, mother and daughter-in-law respectively of Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo, were the hidden ‘Nari Shakti’ whose inspiration and resolve upheld the dignity and grandeur of the estate.

On the occasion, renowned orthopaedic surgeon Krushna Mohan Pathi received the prestigious ‘Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo Samman–2026’ in recognition of his outstanding contribution to society. The award was received on his behalf by his son Bibhuprasad Pathi, as the recipient could not attend due to ill health.

The commemorative event stood as a luminous reminder that Odisha’s present and future are deeply rooted in the vision, sacrifice and cultural awakening sown by its legendary sons and daughters.