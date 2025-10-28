Berhampur police rescue abducted toddler in 24 hours

Berhampur: In an overnight inter-state operation, Berhampur police rescued a two-year-old girl, who was kidnapped for ransom. and reunited her with her distraught family within 24 hours. The victim, Anifa Patra, daughter of Sarat Patra and Himani Mantri, was abducted by a close family member on October 21 during a visit to MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.

According to police sources, the accused, Vishal Baban Mohite, originally from Pune, had accompanied the family for medical check-ups. In a drunken altercation fuelled by suspicion over a busy phone line, Vishal stormed out of the lodge with the toddler, claiming he was taking her to buy snacks. Hours passed, but neither returned. His phone remained switched off, deepening panic among family members.

Later, Vishal contacted the mother and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh ransom, threatening her with dire consequences if police were involved. The family chased multiple false locations, from Brahmanigaon to Adava, only to find the accused absconding each time. When hope thinned and fear overtook, the child’s mother mustered courage and lodged a complaint at Bada Bazar police station on October 23. A case was registered and a rescue operation was immediately launched.

A police team, led by SI Priyanka Sahoo, comprising Ananta Narayan Nayak, Narayan Mohapatra, Anil Sahoo and M K Samantaray, traced the accused’s movements through technical inputs. The chase extended from Odisha to West Bengal. The accused constantly changed locations, from Puri to Bhubaneswar, then to Kolkata and Howrah, in an attempt to evade capture.

With crucial coordination with Kolkata police, Howrah police and later East Medinipur police, the suspect was finally cornered in East Medinipur district. The child was recovered safely from his custody and immediately handed over to her family. The accused was arrested and forwarded to court.

The family expressed deep gratitude to Berhampur police for their relentless commitment and emotional support during the ordeal. The operation has been widely hailed as a testament to swift police coordination, technical expertise and the unwavering resolve to protect the innocent.