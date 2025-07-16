BESCOM Contract Worker Takes Own Life After Losing Rs 11 Lakh To Fake CBI Cyber Fraud

A tragic case of cyber fraud has claimed the life of a 42-year-old BESCOM contract employee who succumbed to the psychological pressure of online extortion in Karnataka's Ramanagara district. The victim, identified as Kumar, worked at the electricity board's HSR Layout office in Bengaluru and was discovered hanging from a tree in Kelagere village within Channapatna taluk.

The devastating incident unfolded after Kumar became the target of sophisticated cyber criminals who employed psychological manipulation and threats to extract money from him. The fraudsters used a calculated approach, with one individual identifying himself as Vikram Goswami and claiming to represent the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kumar's detailed suicide note revealed the extent of the harassment he endured from these cybercriminals. The imposter convinced Kumar that he was facing a "digital arrest" and that law enforcement authorities had issued an arrest warrant against him. This fabricated scenario was designed to create panic and urgency, making the victim more susceptible to the fraudster's demands.

The criminal demanded immediate financial payments to prevent Kumar's supposed arrest, providing multiple bank account numbers for money transfers. The fraudster's approach was systematic and relentless, maintaining constant pressure on the victim through repeated contact and threats. This persistent harassment ultimately led Kumar to transfer Rs 11 lakh across various accounts as instructed by the imposter.

The psychological impact of this continuous extortion proved overwhelming for Kumar, who found himself trapped in a web of deception and fear. His suicide note detailed how the constant harassment from the cyber fraudsters became unbearable, ultimately driving him to take his own life as the only escape from the torment he was experiencing.

Law enforcement agencies responded promptly to the discovery of Kumar's body, with officers from the MK Doddi Police Station in Channapatna conducting an initial investigation at the scene. A formal case has been registered in connection with the incident, and authorities have taken steps to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The case has been transferred to the Cyber Crime Police Station for specialized handling, recognizing the digital nature of the fraud that led to this tragedy. This transfer ensures that investigators with specific expertise in cybercrime will handle the case, potentially improving the chances of tracking down the perpetrators and preventing similar incidents.

This incident highlights the growing sophistication of cyber fraud schemes targeting ordinary citizens across India. The use of fake government authority, particularly impersonating central investigative agencies, has become a common tactic employed by cybercriminals to intimidate victims and extract money from them.

The case underscores the urgent need for greater public awareness about such fraudulent schemes and the importance of verifying any claims made by individuals claiming to represent government agencies. Legitimate law enforcement agencies do not conduct arrests through phone calls or demand immediate financial payments to resolve legal issues.

The tragic loss of Kumar's life serves as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of cybercrime, extending far beyond financial loss to encompass devastating psychological impacts on victims. The constant stress and fear generated by such harassment can have severe mental health implications, as demonstrated by this heartbreaking case.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to trace the digital footprints left by the fraudsters and identify the individuals responsible for this elaborate scheme. The case will likely contribute to ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity measures and develop better protection mechanisms for potential victims of similar crimes.

This incident emphasizes the importance of immediate reporting to authorities when faced with suspicious communications claiming to be from government agencies, rather than succumbing to the pressure and demands of potential fraudsters.