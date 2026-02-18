Bettiah Raj land issue and tax collections raised in Bihar legislative council

Patna: The long-pending issue of Bettiah Raj lands was raised in the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday, with sharp questions posed to the state government over land ownership, tax collection, and the use of royal estate land for public institutions.

RJD MLC Saurabh Kumar questioned the basis on which the Bihar government collected land revenue and issued receipts for Bettiah Raj lands whenever they were bought or sold since 1952.

He asked how taxes were levied when the land did not legally belong to the Bihar government.

Explaining the background, Saurabh Kumar said Bettiah Raj once functioned as a princely estate, later divided into East Champaran and West Champaran.

The estate was ruled by a king, and the entire land belonged to him. After the king’s death, the queen was unable to manage the estate, following which some land was donated to the people, while the remaining land was acquired.

During British rule, several parcels were settled in the names of the British and later allotted to farmers.

He claimed that only in 2024 were these lands formally absorbed by the Bihar government.

The RJD MLC further questioned the legality of government hospitals and colleges functioning on Bettiah Raj lands and asked whether rent should have been paid until 2024.

He also raised objections to the 2014 renaming of institutions that were earlier named after the king and queen of Bettiah Raj, remarking, “There is a saying that the property belonged to the king, and someone else played Holi.”

Responding in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the matter was complex and required detailed examination.

“Regulations related to the Bettiah Raj Act are currently being drafted. This is a new subject for me as well. I will study it thoroughly and consult all concerned officials,” he said.

Vijay Sinha added that the new rules would establish a system for claims, objections, and hearings.

“If any legal claim is found valid, it will be recognised and settled as per law. There is no need to worry,” he assured.

He further stated that the Court of Wards has been responsible for the maintenance and management of Bettiah Raj properties.

The concerned Collector has been directed to remove encroachments, and action has already been initiated.

The government, he said, would soon take a serious decision by enacting a law to address the issue comprehensively.



