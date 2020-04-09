Beware, drones eye lockdown violators

Bengaluru: The city police have started deploying drones to keep an eye on the people and vehicles to identify violators, and also to better strategise police force use amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

"Drones are being used to check the movement of people and vehicles in high density areas, with this we will be able to strategise and effectively deploy police," tweeted Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat. Sepat said this is the first time drones are being used for such a purpose in the city.