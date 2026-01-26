Bhairav Battalion, Suryastra make debut at R-Day parade, showcasing India’s new combat edge

New Delhi: The Bhairav light commando battalion, raised in October 2025, marked its first public appearance during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, reflecting the Indian Army’s evolving combat doctrine and future-ready force structure.

Alongside this debut, the Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) ‘Suryastra’ was also showcased for the first time at the ceremonial parade.

The 4 BHAIRAV Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment has been raised to bridge the operational gap between conventional infantry units and special forces, strengthening India’s capability for swift, agile and high-intensity combat missions.

At the same time, Suryastra was presented as India’s first indigenous universal multi-calibre long-range rocket launcher system, engineered to deliver precision surface-to-surface strikes at extended ranges of 150 kilometres and 300 kilometres.

Unlike traditional rocket artillery platforms, Suryastra is designed as a universal launcher capable of integrating multiple rocket and missile variants on a single platform, offering enhanced operational flexibility and adaptability in diverse combat scenarios.

The induction and display of the Suryastra rocket system highlighted a significant leap in the modernisation of India’s rocket artillery capabilities, underscoring the focus on indigenous development and long-range precision firepower.

A mixed scouts contingent, wearing heavy thermal combat gear, also made its maiden appearance at the Republic Day parade. Led by Lieutenant Amit Choudhary of the 2 Arunachal Scouts, the contingent marched down Kartavya Path, symbolising India’s elite infantry units specialised in high-altitude surveillance and frontier reconnaissance roles.

The mounted contingent of the 61 Cavalry, clad in battle gear, along with key Army assets and indigenous platforms, accompanied by personnel, also rolled down Kartavya Path for the first time in a ‘phased battle array formation’.

Under this phased battle array concept, forces advanced along the ceremonial boulevard in a manner replicating real battlefield movement, beginning with reconnaissance elements and followed by logistics units and personnel accompanying combat platforms, all seen in operational battle gear.

The 61 Cavalry, known for traditionally leading the armed forces’ parade each year in ceremonial uniform and distinctive headgear, appeared this time in combat attire, marking a departure from tradition and reinforcing the operational theme of the parade.

The Republic Day celebrations commenced with a cultural performance by 100 artists, setting the tone for the parade around the theme “Vishwaguru Bharat - Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the celebrations by unfurling the National Flag and leading the nation in marking the historic occasion.

The unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by the playing of the National Anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute, executed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen witnessed the celebrations as Chief Guests, adding global significance to the Republic Day event.