Bhakta wants to meet Naveen ahead of RS polls

Bhubaneswar: With Odisha’s Rajya Sabha polls nearing, Congress State president Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday said he has sought an appointment with BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, hinting at a possible power play for the fourth seat. Speaking to reporters, Das said he has requested a meeting with Patnaik in February first week to discuss the Rajya Sabha elections.

"I have sought an appointment with BJD president Naveen Patnaik anytime in the first week of February. The purpose is very clear; I want a discussion on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. There should be a dialogue with Opposition BJD for the fourth candidate," he said. As many as four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha - Niranjan Bisi and Muzibulla Khan (popularly known as Munna Khan) from BJD, and Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta from BJP - are set to retire on April 2.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has initiated the process by writing to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha to start preparations for the polls. Of the four seats that will fall vacant, the ruling BJP is sure to win two seats, while BJD can easily secure one. However, no party has sufficient strength to capture the fourth seat on its own.

In the 147-member House, the ruling BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents. Together, the BJP’s strength for the Rajya Sabha polls will be 82. The BJD has 48 MLAs plus two suspended legislators. Congress and CPI(M) have 14 and 1 MLAs, respectively.

According to Rajya Sabha norms, a candidate needs at least 30 first preference votes to win a seat. Therefore, two BJP candidates can easily secure 30 first preference votes each, leaving the party with 22 surplus votes. The BJD, after winning one seat, will have 20 surplus votes, making the contest for the fourth seat crucial, said an official in the Odisha Assembly.

The Congress, which has 14 MLAs, has no position to get one seat as it requires 30 first preference votes. The party has support of 15 MLAs, including one from the CPI(M), and therefore needs support from the BJD.

Meanwhile, State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said BJP is likely to field a candidate for the fourth seat even though the party does not have the required numbers. "We will win another seat and I cannot speak how right now," he said.

During his proposed meeting with Patnaik, Bhakta Das said he could propose to field a candidate from among the eminent personalities of the State. He indicated that the Opposition can get the fourth seat if BJD and Congress support one candidate.

However, it remains unclear whether Patnaik will agree to a dialogue, as he is known for his "anti-Congress" stance. The BJD spokesperson, Lenin Mohanty, said, "There is no clarity on what the PCC chief intends to convey. People from all walks of life and leaders across the political spectrum meet Naveen Babu. The BJD president will convey his stand on the Rajya Sabha election at the appropriate time."

Political analysts believe the ruling BJP could be limited to two seats if the BJD and Congress join hands. Senior BJP leader and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said, "Nobody knows what is going to happen. Major games and moves cannot be predicted and we have to wait and watch. Nothing is impossible in politics."

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said candidates in Rajya Sabha polls generally seek support from all MLAs. "Yes, we will seek support of all, including the BJD, if required in the elections. It is up to Patnaik to decide whether BJD will support the BJP candidate," Pujari said replying to a query.