Bharat bandh: 32 Locations Rail Service has been affected due to farmers Protest, says Indian Railway

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws have called 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday. The 'Kisan Sangha Samyukta Morcha' had called for a peaceful bandh across the country. This strike will continue from 6 am to 6 pm. During this time, it was speculated that rail and road traffic could be significantly affected. At present, the effect of farmers' demonstrations is quite visible in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

According to media reports, four metro stations in the capital Delhi have been affected. Tikari Border, Pandit Shriram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Metro Station have been closed. Northern Railway has informed that rail traffic has been affected on Ambala and Ferozepur division. Indian Railways has said that rail service has been affected in 32 locations. During this time 4 Shatabdi trains have been canceled.

In Amritsar, Punjab, farmers have blocked the Vallah railway track. Apart from this, Bathinda's Gania Chowk has also been closed. This chowk connects the city to Amritsar, Chandigarh and Rajasthan as well as Ferozepur. The rail lines and national highways in Punjab and Haryana have been badly affected due to the sit-in of farmers, laborers and trade unions, social workers and political parties. Farmers have blocked the rail track in Barnala.

Farmers have blocked the Ghazipur border of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh. However, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, businessmen have appealed to remain 'normal'. It has also been decided that no one will be forced to close shops. Due to the high number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana, a full 12-hour shutdown is being expected in these two states. Many political parties have expressed support against the farmers. After Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Rahul Gandhi has supported the Bharat Bandh.