Bharat Ratna’s stature Will Rise If Awarded To VD Savarkar, Says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that awarding the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar would add to the prestige of the award itself. Speaking in Mumbai during an event marking the RSS centenary, Bhagwat referred to Savarkar as “Veer” and said recognising him would elevate the stature of the honour, according to PTI.

The remarks come amid renewed political debate over Savarkar’s legacy, with the Congress continuing to label him a “traitor” over mercy petitions submitted to the British during his imprisonment in the freedom struggle.

Bhagwat also addressed questions related to age and retirement, noting that although he turned 75 last year, the RSS had asked him to continue working. He said there is no formal retirement from work in the organisation and that he would step down only when the Sangh asked him to do so. He added that the post of RSS chief is not elected but appointed by regional and divisional leadership.

Commenting on the nature of Sangh activities, Bhagwat said the organisation focuses on inculcating values rather than aggressive campaigning, warning that excessive publicity often leads to arrogance. He remarked that outreach should be measured and purposeful, much like rainfall that is effective only when timely and adequate.

On language, Bhagwat said English would never be the primary medium of RSS functioning, as it is not an Indian language. While stressing the importance of mastering English when necessary, he said it should not come at the cost of one’s mother tongue. He recalled using English during interactions in southern states and with the Indian diaspora abroad when required, while otherwise preferring Indian languages.