Bhatia, Boudh win; 5 Congress MLAs cross-vote

BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia and Karamvir Singh Boudh of the Congress were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana after the counting for the keenly-watched twin seats went past midnight following allegations of violation of vote secrecy by both sides, officials said on Tuesday.

Five votes were declared invalid, four of the Congress and one of the BJP, they said.

While BJP’s Bhatia (58) is a former Lok Sabha MP from Karnal, Boudh (61) is a retired Haryana government employee and a prominent Dalit activist, currently serving as the coordinator of the National Scheduled Castes Department of the Congress. The two legislators of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) abstained from voting, reducing the number of valid votes to 88 in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

INLD leaders Abhay Singh Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal said the party decided to abstain from keeping people’s sentiments in view. After both the Congress and the BJP approached the Election Commission alleging violation of vote secrecy, the poll panel declared Congress MLA Paramvir Singh’s vote as invalid. Bhatia won the first seat comfortably, polling 39 first-preference votes.

In the fight for the second seat, Boudh polled 28 votes, while Independent candidate Satish Nandal (63) got 16. Five ballots â€“ four of the Congress and one of the BJP were declared invalid by the returning officer. With five Congress MLAs allegedly cross-voting, Nandal could have secured Bhatia’s 11 second preference votes, reaching 28, had one more Congress legislator cross-voted in the Independent candidate’s favour, sources said. Congratulating the winning candidates in a late-night press conference, Chief Minister Saini said, “Nandal lost by just one vote (referring to the narrow difference). Five Congress MLAs cross-voted.

Four of their votes were rejected.” The BJP-backed Nandal had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly polls as its nominee. Asked about ‘cross-voting’ by five of his party MLAs, state Congress chief Rao Narender Singh told reporters, “Those who betrayed the Congress will face strict action.” Congress general secretary in charge of Haryana, B K Hariprasad, also said that action will be taken against the MLAs who cross-voted and “betrayed the party”.