Bhavnagar gets direct air link to Navi Mumbai as first flight flagged off

Gujarat’s Bhavnagar was directly connected to Navi Mumbai by air on Sunday as the first flight on the new route was flagged off, marking an expansion in regional air connectivity and linking the city more closely with major domestic and international networks.

The inaugural service, launched from Bhavnagar Airport, was flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

The aircraft was accorded a water salute before departure, signifying the formal commencement of operations on the route.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Mohan Naidu said the launch followed repeated representations to the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking improved air connectivity for Bhavnagar.

“The air service between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai has commenced today. I congratulate the people of Bhavnagar. This connectivity is not just local, but will connect Bhavnagar with the country and the world,” he said.

Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya described the development as a “historic and proud moment” for the city and its residents.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the service and said it would “open new avenues of growth”.

According to officials, IndiGo will operate two daily flights on the route, with departures scheduled at 8.35 a.m. and 8.50 p.m.

The service is expected to support Bhavnagar’s industrial, commercial, and tourism sectors, while also improving access to other metropolitan cities through onward connections from Navi Mumbai.

Thirty differently-abled passengers were among those who travelled on the inaugural flight, reflecting what organisers described as broad public interest in the new service.

Later in the day, a felicitation ceremony for Naidu was held in Bhavnagar to mark the launch.

Addressing the gathering, Bambhaniya said: “India has become the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

She noted that the number of airports in the country had increased from 74 in 2014 to 165 in 2026, and referred to the construction of a new airport at Dholera near Bhavnagar as part of wider infrastructure expansion.

Naidu said the development of the aviation sector was central to achieving the goal of a ‘developed India’.

He described the Central government’s UDAN scheme as a “revolutionary initiative” that had drawn interest from other countries.

“Air travel, once considered a luxury, has now become accessible to the common people,” he said, adding that Rs 28,000 crore had been allocated for the scheme over the next decade, alongside targets to build 100 new airports and 200 helipads.

He further said that he was pleased to see the enthusiasm of Bhavnagar residents for the new service, noting the “city’s long-standing association with maritime industries and its affinity for transport infrastructure”.

The launch of the Bhavnagar–Navi Mumbai route is expected to strengthen the city’s connectivity and support its integration into broader economic networks.